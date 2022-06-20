14-year-old boy drowns at Jefferson County campground, authorities say (copy)

Teen boy drowns at campground

Divers recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy from a pond at Nature’s Villa Campground & Golf Resort on Sunday morning, Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported.

A 911 call at 6:51 p.m. Saturday from the campground at N2899 Roger Road reported that a swimmer had gone under the surface and could not be located, Milbrath said in a statement.

With guidance from witnesses, divers began searching as soon as they arrived and searched until 9:35 p.m. Saturday when efforts were suspended for the night, Milbrath said.

Efforts resumed at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office divers aided by a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources submersible drone with sonar and camera technology, and the boy’s body was found at 8:33 a.m., Milbrath said.

No further information was released.

Struck deer leads to fatal crash on I-94

A crash with a deer on Interstate 94 in Dunn County led to a separate crash that killed an Eau Claire man early Saturday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Rufus P. Moore, 57, and Eric D. Moore, 55, both of Eau Claire, struck a deer with their SUV just after midnight on Saturday near Knapp. They then pulled over to the right shoulder of the I-94, Sgt. Robert Unruh said.

From there, the SUV reversed into the left lane, where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, Unruh said. The crash killed Rufus Moore, and Eric Moore suffered minor injuries, Unruh said; neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, he said.

The driver of the truck, Jenine Barnes, 51, was uninjured, Unruh said.

The crash closed both eastbound lanes of I-94 for about four hours. — Wisconsin State Journal

City records 96 homicides so far

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two more killings in Milwaukee have brought this year’s total number of homicides to 96 — a pace far worse than even last year’s alarming figure.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that an 18-year-old old man and a 20-year-old were killed Friday night in Sherman Park. Police have not disclosed how the men died. Autopsies are planned.

Two other people died in killings within the previous 24 hours.

The 96 homicides so far in 2022 compares to 77 at this time last year. By the end of 2021, a record 197 people were killed in homicides.

Two women hurt skydiving

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two women suffered serious injuries while skydiving in Racine County on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to Skydive Midwest, a skydiving facility in the village of Yorkville, around 1:40 p.m., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

A 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago were tandem skydiving, the sheriff’s office said. Their parachute deployed but they lost control about 20 or 30 feet from the ground and crashed.

Both women sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to trauma centers.

According to Skydive Midwest’s website, in tandem skydiving a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of at least 120 mph as they approach the earth.

