14-year-old boy drowns at Jefferson County campground, authorities say

Divers recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy from a pond at Nature's Villa Campground & Golf Resort on Sunday morning, Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported.

A 911 call at 6:51 p.m. Saturday from the campground at N2899 Roger Road reported that a swimmer had gone under the surface and could not be located, Milbrath said in a statement.

With guidance from witnesses, divers began searching as soon as they arrived and searched until 9:35 p.m. Saturday when efforts were suspended for the night, Milbrath said.

Efforts resumed at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office divers aided by a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources submersible drone with sonar and camera technology, and the boy’s body was found at 8:33 a.m., Milbrath said.

No further information was released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.