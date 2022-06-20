 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
14-year-old boy drowns at Jefferson County campground, authorities say

Police lights

Divers recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy from a pond at Nature's Villa Campground & Golf Resort on Sunday morning, Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported.

A 911 call at 6:51 p.m. Saturday from the campground at N2899 Roger Road reported that a swimmer had gone under the surface and could not be located, Milbrath said in a statement.

With guidance from witnesses, divers began searching as soon as they arrived and searched until 9:35 p.m. Saturday when efforts were suspended for the night, Milbrath said.

Efforts resumed at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office divers aided by a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources submersible drone with sonar and camera technology, and the boy’s body was found at 8:33 a.m., Milbrath said.

No further information was released.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

