142K in Wisconsin eligible for $100 after getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 142,000 Wisconsin residents received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Aug. 20 to Sept. 19, making them eligible to receive $100 rewards, the state Department of Health Services said Monday.
“Whether you got vaccinated in March or just this month, every shot in an arm is bringing us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us and ensuring our state’s continued economic recovery," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.
The 142,400 people who got their first shot from Aug. 20 through Sunday must register at 100.wisconsin.gov or by calling 844-684-1064 by Sept. 30. Those whose immunizations are verified will get $100 reward cards within six to eight weeks, the state health department said.
The $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program was initially announced for Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 but later extended.
As of Monday, 56.2% of state residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 53% were fully vaccinated. Among adults, 67.3% had at least one dose and 63.6% were fully vaccinated.
The daily average of new COVID-19 cases was 2,741, with 1,518 new cases reported Monday, in a surge that started in July fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Some 1,099 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since early January, 334 of them in intensive care, the highest since early December, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
The daily average of reported COVID-19 deaths was 11, compared with one in early July.
Wisconsin residents not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were 3.9 times more likely to test positive for the disease in August than those fully vaccinated, 8.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for it and 10.6 times more likely to die from it, the state Department of Health Services said last week.
