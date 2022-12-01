15-year prison sentence given to Verona man who attacked 3 sex workers

Calling his actions "predatory" and "premeditated," a Dane County judge sentenced a Verona man to 15 years in prison Thursday for physical attacks on two sex workers the man had summoned, and the sexual assault of a third, all in separate incidents over a period of about 2½ years.

"I am comfortable believing that he would not have stopped unless he was caught," Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds said of Max E. Bell, 32, adding that Bell had "lured" the women to remote locations not far from his home after making arrangements online to meet them.

In the instance of one of the women, whom Bell had struck on the head with an object that may have been a brick, Reynolds said that had she not screamed and scared Bell off, that attack might have continued and her injuries might have been worse.

The attacks began on Feb. 14, 2018, when Bell arranged through a website to meet a sex worker, then began choking her after leading her to a dimly lit basement of a building on Paoli Street in Verona, where Bell lived. He was convicted of strangulation and pandering for that incident.

On July 15, 2020, Bell arranged to meet another woman in a car for sex, which strayed into a painful sex act for which she hadn't given consent and he would not stop. He was convicted of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of bail jumping.

Another woman, who had read in the news about Bell's arrest, contacted police and said Bell had struck her on the head after he had arranged to meet her for sex on Sept. 17, 2019. He was charged in November 2020 and convicted of substantial battery and bail jumping.

The woman who was struck on the head told Reynolds in court that her injury will soon require brain surgery, and said the incident has left her unable to trust people.

"The effects that I've had from that night are going to live with me forever," she said.

The sexual assault victim told Reynolds she has gone from someone people turned to for support to someone who stopped taking care of herself. At one point she tried to check herself into a hospital mental health ward and once tried to kill herself.

"I became a shadow of who I was," she said.

Worse, she said, is that she hasn't seen or heard anything resembling remorse from Bell. He declined to speak in court, said his attorney, Adam Welch, because he said what he needed to say to the writer of a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report.

Reynolds noted that in the report, Bell failed to accept responsibility for his behavior and had claimed that what had happened was consensual.

"We know it was not," Reynolds said. "Denial is an enormous hindrance to rehabilitation."

Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes asked for a 28-year prison sentence, calling Bell's actions "premeditated and violent." She called him "dangerous."

Keyes agreed that Bell has had his own trauma in the past, "but his trauma doesn't give him license to traumatize others -- but that's what he did here."

Welch argued for a six-year prison sentence, telling Reynolds that Bell would need two years to get through sex offender treatment toward the end of his prison sentence. Four more years prior to that would be appropriate as punishment.

"That's a long time for someone who's never been in prison before," Welch said.

Welch disagreed with Keyes' contention that Bell's attacks had been escalating, though Reynolds said she believed they were. Welch noted that while Bell had a misdemeanor conviction from 2017, these were his first felony convictions.

After serving his 15-year prison sentence, which will be shortened by nearly two years and two months of credit for time he has already spent in custody, Bell will serve another 12 years of extended supervision. He will also be on the state Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.