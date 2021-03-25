16 months after Racine County fatal crash, allegedly intoxicated driver faces homicide charges

RACINE — Sixteen months after a crash in Caledonia that left one man dead and another injured, the survivor — who investigators believe had been driving while intoxicated — has been charged with two felonies: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by vehicle with use of a controlled substance.
Jonathan W. Vaughn, 39, allegedly told investigators that the deceased — Anthony Price, of Racine — had been the one driving. But investigators believe that Vaughn was actually the driver, since Price’s blood was found primarily on the passenger side airbag.
According to police, upon examining the airbag, “the blood on the airbag could only have been put there by the passenger based on the dynamics of the crash,” and that blood was tested and found to be a match with Price.
Vaughn has one prior OWI conviction from 2004 and is considered a habitual offender. In 2012, Vaughn was also accused of hitting a woman with his car before ripping off her clothes.
According to a criminal complaint:
Police officers were dispatched to North Green Bay Road and Louise Lane in the village of Caledonia on Nov. 1, 2019, to respond to a vehicle crash where an occupant was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and did not have a pulse.
Vaughn was found performing CPR on a male later identified as Price, who was later pronounced dead. He was 36.
Price’s autopsy revealed a hinge fracture across his skull. He died due to multiple blunt force injuries on his head.
An officer spoke with Vaughn, who appeared to be extremely emotional and claimed several times that Price was the driver of the vehicle.
Vaughn’s right leg appeared to be fractured and he thought his leg was broken; he was later airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment. Vaughn said he was in the crash, but was not ejected during the crash; instead, he climbed out of the driver’s side door.
Vaughn said Price should not have been driving the vehicle and that Vaughn should have been. Another officer observed Vaughn’s “eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his speech was thick and slurred.” Vaughn admitted to consuming alcohol, the complaint said.
The same officer spoke with a witness who said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Three Mile Road. The witness said he saw the aftermath of the crash and saw Vaughn exit the vehicle from the driver’s side.
A toxicology report of Vaughn’s blood samples revealed 11 different substances, including ethanol, cannabinoids, cocaine metabolites and ketamine.
A prior vehicular conviction
In July 2012, Vaughn was accused of hitting a woman with his car and was charged with substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.
Vaughn got out of his car and ripped the woman’s clothes off, saying, “If you want to be a whore, you can walk home like a naked whore,” according to the complaint.
Vaughn also allegedly emptied her purse onto the ground, choked her and banged her head against the ground until she lost consciousness.
In April 2013, Vaughn was sentenced to three years of probation for that incident.