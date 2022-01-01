17 hours in the waiting room. A possible heart attack untreated | Wisconsin's overburdened hospitals

Kristine Coshun’s son Collin was on the floor, screaming, crying and vomiting repeatedly. There was nothing she could do.

Kristine and her husband took the 22-year-old from one Kenosha County hospital to another. But there weren’t any nurses or doctors available to take care of him. They ended up waiting more than 16 hours in the waiting room of Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. They never did see a doctor. A receptionist took vital signs of the others waiting to be admitted. Patients were being treated in hallways. During the 17th hour, Collin was admitted to a makeshift room. An IV was put in his arm. He was sent home 2 hours later. They still don’t know what’s wrong with him.

Brittany Palechek might have had a heart attack. A 29-year-old nurse who lives in Waterford, Palechek still doesn’t know if she actually had one. After sitting in the St. Luke’s Hospital waiting room in Milwaukee for 2 hours in nothing but a bathrobe with an IV in her arm, she ran out of patience, took the IV out on her own, and walked out.

Collin Coshun and Brittany Palechek are still alive. But America’s health care system is so strained by COVID-19 that it simply cannot care for all of the people who are sick right now — whether with coronavirus or with a severe viral infection, heart attack, stroke, car crash or other malady.

There are numerous factors causing the strain in our hospitals, not all of them directly related to COVID:

The unvaccinated, some of whom end up filling hospital beds that otherwise could have gone to people like Palechek and Collin Coshun.

The long-term lack of aid and educational incentives that could have led to more American doctors and nurses being trained and working now, and a shortage of emergency-care hospitals compared to China, which built hospitals in record time specifically to care for COVID patients

The anti-vaccination rhetoric from elected officials.

Employer vaccine mandates, which likely led to about 1% of medical professionals quitting their jobs.

Other medical professionals who got burned out and quit.

Purveyors of medical misinformation.

People going to the emergency room for a stubbed toe or a first-degree burn, wasting precious resources and time.

But then there is the coronavirus itself, which has killed an estimated 5,420,000 across the globe.

The situation in American hospitals is bad, and there’s no telling when it will get better.

Vaccines work According to November data from the state Department of Health Services: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than the vaccinated in Wisconsin.

Unvaccinated people are more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people by a ratio of 11 to 1.

For every one vaccinated person who dies of COVID-19, 12 unvaccinated people are dying in Wisconsin.

Omicron-fueled surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci, top medical adviser to President Joe Biden, predicted last week that the current surge, fueled by the omicron variant which appears to be more transferrable even if it is slightly less potent than the delta variant, may continue through the end of January.

The strain is coming not just from COVID patients but the sheer mass of people coming to hospitals. Medical facilities tend to be busier in winter months. But with, as of Friday, 1,710 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wisconsin, the systems we have in place are being pushed beyond the brink.

When Palechek spoke to a reporter, she spoke of how she was experiencing “obvious symptoms of a possibly heart attack” but that the staff at St. Luke’s told her “they didn’t have any rooms available.” No blood work was even done. She still doesn’t know what was wrong, other than her blood pressure having been measured at 158 over 103 in the ambulance.

Waiting at Froedtert South (formerly St. Catherine’s) for more than 16½ hours between 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 9:39 a.m. on Dec. 28, Collin Coshun — who has no known pre-existing conditions — huddled on the panel wood floor under a mass of thin hospital blankets. He crawled next to a radiator to try and stop the shivering. A cup was placed in front of his mouth to vomit in. For most of the time, nothing was coming out, but he continued to dry-heave.

“His whole body is trembling, shaking, not much is coming out of his body anymore,” Kristine Coshun said of the ordeal.

“Someone please help me,” he moaned repeatedly.

Kristine said two other women in the ER told the staff they should admit Collin before they themselves were admitted. “He needs a doctor, now,” one of them said.

But the staff gave similar answers, over and over: “There is nothing we can do.” “We have nowhere to put him.” “I don’t know what to do with him.” “Every spot in the hospital is full.”

Since COVID patients typically spend weeks in the hospital, few rooms were being made available. Whenever a room was vacated, extra time had to be set aside for the rooms to be sanitized before another patient could be admitted.

Kristine found herself getting enraged at people who entered the emergency room for non-emergent issues. She said she overheard someone complaining of a stubbed toe. At one point during the night, a man walked in and told the receptionist he had a burn on his leg. The receptionist, Kristine said, almost snapped at him, saying firmly: “You’re going to sit here 20 hours, they’re going to put burn cream and a bandage on you and send you home. Go to Walgreens. Go home.”

As the hours ticked by, Kristine remembers looking at her husband, Richard, and saying “Are we in a Third World country? Where are we? Is this even America?”

“It’s an overall sign of a broken health care system,” she said.

Visitors banned, facilities closed

“Our hospitals across Wisconsin are treating 445 COVID inpatients, a 66% increase from one month ago. The vast majority are unvaccinated,” Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement Friday, the day after it banned most visitors from its hospitals. “This situation is growing more challenging by the day — beds are tight, wait times are long and our team members are strained. Despite that, our commitment to providing safe, quality care remains absolute.”

Three Advocate Aurora facilities in the Milwaukee area — in Brookfield, Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls — closed their urgent care centers on Wednesday. They won’t reopen until Jan. 6 at the earliest.

In Green Bay, 23 U.S. Navy nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists have been called in to support Bellin Hospital, arriving on Thursday.

It was in Green Bay where, a month ago, a single Prevea Health hospital reported turning away 28 patients in a single day, including three stroke victims.

The cost is measured in lives: The family of Dale Weeks, a retired Iowa school superintendent, cites his death as an example; he died in November, The Des Moines Register reported, after getting sepsis and being stuck in a small hospital in Newton, Iowa, for 15 days since it was impossible to transfer him to a bigger, better-equipped hospital that could have better cared for the 78-year-old.

Froedtert spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

No room at the inn

The situation at any given hospital changes on a day-to-day basis.

When the Coshuns, who live near Downtown Kenosha, went to the hospital on Dec. 27, it was actually their second trip in three days. On Christmas morning, Collin developed similar symptoms.

“It got to the point where he couldn’t stop vomiting,” at about 10:30 a.m., his mother said. They went to Aurora Medical Center in Downtown Kenosha and he was admitted relatively quickly. Blood tests revealed “really high elevated white blood cells” and a possible liver problem. He got an IV with antibiotics and went through six bags of fluid, but was discharged that day.

“They were kind of stumped,” Kristine said.

The symptoms re-emerged on the afternoon of Dec. 27, when Collin was at his girlfriend’s grandmother’s house. The girlfriend called Kristine, but before she could arrive to pick up her son, the girlfriend called again to say they couldn’t wait any longer, and she drove him straight back to Aurora.

Upon arrival, Kristine and Richard were not allowed inside — no visitors were allowed in the hospital for adult patients. Soon after, Collin left that hospital — “he could barely walk … he was crying, hunched over in pain” — so his parents could take him to Froedtert South. There, with a less strict visitor’s policy, they could keep an eye on him in the waiting room.

Little did they know it would be about 20 hours before all three would return home.

Through it all, Palechek and the Coshuns said, no one was rude to them. Hospital staff were always kind and polite, but firm. But their exhaustion was evident.

“It was unbelievable,” Kristine said, “that this was American health care.”