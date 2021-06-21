17-year-old, 10-year-old drowned at Racine County beaches

RACINE — Two youths who were pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday have died.

A 17-year-old boy who drowned Saturday at North Beach, and was last reported in critical condition, has died, according to a 3 p.m. press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was identified as Yadyinder Singh, of Franklin. Singh was unresponsive when rescued from Lake Michigan and died during the early morning hours of Monday from injuries consistent with drowning, authorities said.

"We also extend our condolences to the family and friends of Yadyinder," the sheriff's office said.

A young girl who drowned Saturday at Zoo Beach, and shortly after died, was also identified Monday by the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

She was Eisha N. Figuereo Colon, from the City of Racine. She went by the name "Naomi."

She was also previously identified as being 9 years old, but the sheriff's office clarified she was actually 10 years old.

"The Racine County Sheriff's again extends our condolences to the family and friends of Naomi," the press release said.