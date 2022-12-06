2,000-cow Kewaunee dairy operation charged with fraud, conspiracy in manure spills

State prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who they say illegally dumped nearly 3 millions of gallons of excess manure and filed false reports to cover it up.

According to a criminal complaint, Johannes Wakker, 71, had accumulated too much manure at his 2,000-cow dairy operation in late 2019 and hired Stoloda Ag Transport to spread it in order to avoid a permit violation.

Gregory Stodola spread the manure on Wakker’s saturated fields in amounts that exceeded what was allowed by Wakker’s permit, and the excess manure washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan. In one case, the Department of Natural Resources found E. Coli bacteria levels more than 100 times above the threshold that would trigger a beach closure.

According to the complaint, Stodola billed Wakker for handling the full amount of the manure but gave him a separate report saying he'd spread much less. Wakker sent that report to his crop consultant, Benjamin Koss, who further adjusted the figures to “calibrate the books” in order to meet DNR regulations.

DNR agents investigating the spills examined log books, computer and cellphone records and even data from Stodola’s tractor to estimate there was about 3 million gallons of unaccounted for manure spread and found records indicating that all three defendants were aware of the fabricated records.

The complaint states that Wakker could have taken the excess manure to an off-site storage facility but spread it on the fields to save money.

Earlier this year Wakker was ordered to pay $225,000 for multiple permit violations stemming from more than a dozen manure spills between 2017 and 2020, according to court records.

All three defendants are charged with felony counts of conspiracy and fraud. Stodola and his business face three additional counts of discharging pollutants into state waters. They are scheduled to appear in Kewaunee County Circuit Court on Jan. 12.

None of the defendants could be reached for comment Tuesday, and no attorneys were listed in court records.

“Our environmental laws and regulations are important safeguards protecting clean water for Wisconsinites, and those who are required to report to DNR must provide accurate information,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement announcing the charges.

The Department of Justice last year filed civil charges against dairy operations and manure handlers for spills in Kewaunee, Vernon, La Crosse and St. Croix counties. Each of those cases were resolved after the violators agreed to pay settlements totaling more than $500,000.

Peg Sheaffer, a spokesperson for Midwest Environmental Advocates, said the overspreading and fraud alleged in the complaint “are the inevitable result of a regulatory system that relies too heavily on self reporting.”

The environmental group has fought the expansion of industrial-scale livestock operations — known as concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs — particularly in northeast Wisconsin where fractured bedrock makes groundwater susceptible to contamination.

“As CAFOs multiply and grow larger, the massive volume of manure they generate becomes more difficult to track and regulate,” Scheaffer said. “It's long past time for a comprehensive assessment of the capacity of the landscape to handle all the CAFO manure currently being generated.”