 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Afghan men at Fort McCoy charged with assault, engaging in sex act with a child

  • 0
Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy military base in western Wisconsin.

 STAFF SGT. DALTON SMITH, U.S. ARMY

Two Afghan men staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin were charged Wednesday with committing unrelated crimes while staying at the base, including assault and engaging in a sexual act with a child. 

Bahrullah Noori

Noori

They have been removed from the base and taken to the Dane County Jail, according to the state Department of Justice. 

Bahrullah Noori, 20, is facing three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, including one allegedly involving the use of force. He also is charged with a fourth count of attempting to engage in such acts with a minor while using force. The alleged victims were at least four years younger than Noori, and had not yet reached the age of 16. 

Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, is charged with assaulting his wife on Sept. 7. The indictment alleges Imaad choked and suffocated her. 

Mohammad Haroon Imaad

Imaad

The charges were filed in federal court. The men made their first appearance Sept. 16, and will appear in court again Thursday morning. 

If convicted, Noori could spend up to life in federal prison for the charges that allege force, and up to 15 years for the other two charges. Imaad faces up to 10 years in federal prison. 

Investigations from the FBI and the Fort McCoy Police Department led to the charges. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News