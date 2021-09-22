2 Afghan men at Fort McCoy charged with assault, engaging in sex act with a child

Two Afghan men staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin were charged Wednesday with committing unrelated crimes while staying at the base, including assault and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

They have been removed from the base and taken to the Dane County Jail, according to the state Department of Justice.

Bahrullah Noori, 20, is facing three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, including one allegedly involving the use of force. He also is charged with a fourth count of attempting to engage in such acts with a minor while using force. The alleged victims were at least four years younger than Noori, and had not yet reached the age of 16.

Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, is charged with assaulting his wife on Sept. 7. The indictment alleges Imaad choked and suffocated her.

The charges were filed in federal court. The men made their first appearance Sept. 16, and will appear in court again Thursday morning.

If convicted, Noori could spend up to life in federal prison for the charges that allege force, and up to 15 years for the other two charges. Imaad faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Investigations from the FBI and the Fort McCoy Police Department led to the charges.

