2 arrested after 2 found dead in Juneau County home, authorities say
alert

Two people were later arrested and an investigation is underway after law enforcement found two people dead during a welfare check in Lyndon, authorities reported.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, deputies from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Lyndon home for a welfare check at about 2:15 p.m. March 15. Upon arrival deputies found the deceased bodies of a male, 33, and female, 42.

During the ensuing investigation, Felix Rivera-Medina, 24, was taken into custody and is being held on a felony parole warrant. Law enforcement also arrested Makaela Decorah, 23, and are holding her on a felony drug warrant. Oleson said both Rivera-Medina and Decorah live at the home, and were taken into custody in Eau Claire.

The names of the deceased are not being released pending notification of relatives.

The deaths are under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, the State Crime Lab and the Juneau County Coroner's Office.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

