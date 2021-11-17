2 arrested outside Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday

Editor's note: Videos contain vulgarities.

Two people were arrested in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse at about 4 p.m. Wednesday as crowds continued to await a verdict in the ongoing Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

According to videos shared on social media: One of them, who appeared to be a male wearing an "(expletive) Kyle" T-shirt, swung at a woman who identified herself as Emily Cahill, who has carried signs opposing Black Lives Matter on Tuesday and Wednesday in Kenosha, after the two exchanged vulgarities and sexually charged insults.

He then appeared to go after a journalist who tried to intervene.

Clyde McLemore — founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter of Lake County, Illinois, who has been involved in Kenosha protests since the shooting of Jacob Blake — then tried to calm down the male, who remained agitated. The male was handcuffed by Kenosha law enforcement in the street in front of the courthouse.

As he was being handcuffed, a female moved in toward officers and was taken to the ground and handcuffed; audio appears to indicate her alleging she had been hit by an officer.

Both were taken away moments later in a law enforcement van.

Multiple independent journalists posted footage of the initial scuffles and later arrests on social media.

Official police statement

The Kenosha Police Department reported that the "20-year-old male was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest." The female, identified as a 34-year-old, was arrested for disorderly conduct, the KPD reported.

"During the arrests," the KPD stated in a news release, "law enforcement needed to deploy several officers to keep crowds of citizens and media from interfering. The Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department fully recognize the important of media coverage surrounding the trial. The media and the public have a responsibility to give space to law enforcement and allow them to perform their duties."

The two arrests are the only two so far reported as jurors have spent two full days deliberating in the Rittenhouse trial without reaching a verdict.

