Two children seriously injured Wednesday when they fell from a cliff at Governor Dodge State Park were released from the hospital Thursday and are expected to make a full recovery, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said.

"Again, I can't thank all involved for making this the best outcome possible,” Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement. “This case is truly remarkable and we are extremely happy that these children are expected to make a full recovery.”

A 4-year-old child fell about 80 feet and a 6-year-old fell about 20 feet onto a ledge of the cliff, the Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened about 2:15 p.m. near the Bluff Point Trail at the park, which is located near Cox Hollow Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said one of the children was taken from the park, which is just north of Dodgeville, by Med Flight helicopter, while the other was taken to a hospital by Dodgeville EMS.