2 dead in crash between car, 2 semis near Portage, officials say

  • Updated
State Patrol
WISCONSIN STATE PATROL

Two people died Wednesday afternoon after their car crossed the center line of Highway 33 near Portage and crashed with two semi-tractor trailers traveling in the opposite direction, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 33 east of Interstate 90/94 in Columbia County when an eastbound 2012 Nissan Sentra crossed the center line and "was involved" in a crash with two westbound semis, Sgt. Bret Manke said in a statement.

The sedan caught fire, and driver Christina J. Hileman , 37, and passenger Jekoby D. Hopkins, 25, both of Portage, died as a result of the crash, Manke said.

The two semi drivers were not injured, Manke said. David J. Bayer, 61, of Hillsboro, was driving a 2018 Freightliner, and Brandon J. Kalstabakken, 26, of Fountain, Minnesota, was driving a 2005 Peterbilt.

The crash, which remains under investigation, closed the highway for nearly four hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

