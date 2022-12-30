 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 dead in murder-suicide in rural Juneau County, authorities say

Two people are dead following a domestic murder-suicide in rural Juneau County, authorities reported.

According to a release from Sheriff Brent Oleson, the county's Communications Center received a call around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday relating to a potential domestic disturbance on Highway O in the town of Plymouth. Initial reports indicated that a firearm was involved with shots fired.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they discovered a man and woman dead in the rural residence. The joint investigation determined that the woman killed by the man, who then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Names were not released.

Assisting the Juneau County Sheriff's Office with the investigation are the Mauston Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol. 

