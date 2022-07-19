2 die in separate crashes Saturday in Adams County, authorities say

Two people died in separate vehicle crashes in Adams County on Saturday, authorities reported.

According to releases from Adams County Sheriff Brent York, one crash occurred at the intersection of Highway B and Highway 23 in the town of Dell Prairie, and the other was a rollover on Highway 13.

The Adams County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s offices responded to both incidents.

Late on Saturday at about 11:30 p.m., deputies and emergency services responded to reports of the rollover at Highway 13 and Fawn Avenue in the town of Easton.

According to another release from York, when responders arrived, they discovered a white vehicle driven by 42-year-old Christina Holman, of Wisconsin Dells, upside down in the tree line on the west side of Highway 13 just south of the intersection.

Responding agencies and bystanders extricated Holman from the vehicle, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that Holman was traveling at what is believed to be a high speed southbound on Highway 13 when she veered off the road into the ditch on the west side. After striking an embankment, the vehicle went airborne, overturned and eventually came to rest in the south ditch on Fawn Avenue.

The Lifestar Ambulance Service assisted the two county agencies at the scene.

Earlier Saturday at about 6:45 a.m., deputies and other emergency service personnel responded to a crash reported at the Dell Prairie intersection.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 43-year-old Michaela Schalke, of Grand Marsh, was traveling south on Highway B and did not stop at the intersection’s stop sign. This caused Schalke to collide with a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Debra Holloway, of Portage, who was westbound on Highway 23.

Upon impact, Holloway’s vehicle was forced off the highway and into the ditch on the south side of the road, where it overturned and she was subsequently ejected. Medical personnel declared Holloway dead at the scene.

Following the collision, Schalke’s vehicle continued westbound on Highway 23 before coming to a stop across both lanes of travel. Schalke was then transported to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage before being sent to UW Hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

The Adams County Highway Department assisted the other two county agencies. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dells-Delton EMS, and the Kilbourn Fire Department from Wisconsin Dells also responded to this incident.

Charges for this incident, which is currently under investigation, are expected to be referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office at a later time.