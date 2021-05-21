 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 found dead by officers responding to reports of gunshots in Janesville, police say
0 comments

2 found dead by officers responding to reports of gunshots in Janesville, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police tape
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two men were found dead by officers responding to reports of gunshots in Janesville Thursday night, police reported.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Kellogg Avenue on reports of several shots fired, Lt. Chad Pearson said in a report.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

Arriving officers were directed to 1105 Kellogg Ave. B17, where two males were found dead, Pearson said.

Those involved were known to each other and there are no further threats to the community, Pearson said.

The deaths remain under investigation, and more information will be released later Friday, Pearson said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News