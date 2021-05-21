2 found dead by officers responding to reports of gunshots in Janesville, police say

Two men were found dead by officers responding to reports of gunshots in Janesville Thursday night, police reported.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Kellogg Avenue on reports of several shots fired, Lt. Chad Pearson said in a report.

Arriving officers were directed to 1105 Kellogg Ave. B17, where two males were found dead, Pearson said.

Those involved were known to each other and there are no further threats to the community, Pearson said.

The deaths remain under investigation, and more information will be released later Friday, Pearson said.

