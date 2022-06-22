2 found dead in rural Vernon County residence died of gunshots, 1 self-inflicted, authorities say

Two people found dead in a rural Vernon County residence on Sunday died of gunshots, one self-inflicted, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said.
At about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a possible suicide at an address on Highway P in rural Westby, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.
Deputies found Tina M. Schermerhorn, 47, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and later found Rick J. Schermerhorn, 48, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Spears said.
This incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office, Spears said.
