2 injured in 3-truck crash near Platteville; highway closed for more than 5 hours

Two people were injured Thursday near Platteville in a crash involving three trucks that closed Highway 80 for more than five hours.
According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton Morby, 28, of Salem was heading east on County Highway A around 8:25 a.m. when he ran a stop sign.
A Kenworth tractor driven by Ryan Oberhoffer, 23, of Dubuque, was traveling south on Highway 80, hauling Freightliner water truck on a flatbed trailer. The Kenworth struck Morby’s Ford F550 on the driver’s side, sending the truck airborne. The Ford struck a power pole before landing on the banks of the Little Platte River, while the jackknifed semi came to rest on the east side of the road.
An International semi driven by 66-year-old Charles Johnson of Dubuque was heading north and snagged the downed power lines, bringing them down on top of a Buick Lucerne driven by Janice Staskal, 79, of Lancaster, who was following the truck.
“Everybody loves Kyle.” It was the running joke in the White household. From family and friends to coworkers and people he would come across in his travels, people who met Kyle White always had something great to say about him.
Harry Wait, who admitted requesting absentee ballots using the names of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason without permission, faces criminal charges, Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed.
A Kenworth truck hauling another truck jackknifed after colliding with a Ford 550 that ran a stop sign on Highway 80 north of Platteville Thursday. The driver of the Ford, which went airborne before landing on the banks of the Little Platte River, was flown to a hospital in Madison. The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital in Platteville.