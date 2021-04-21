 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar, police say
alert

2 injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a Wisconsin Dells bar Sunday morning, according to police. 

How to prevent home break-ins

On Sunday, at 1:19 a.m., the Lake Delton Police Department received a report of several gunshots. The gunshots originated from a vehicle traveling on Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, directed toward Bobbers Island Grill at 750 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South in the village of Lake Delton.

Bobbers was immediately placed on lockdown, during which time it was discovered two victims suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Dells-Delton EMS, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department responded to assist with the incident.

Lake Delton Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

There is no further information available at this time.

Bobbers Island Grill is a family-owned restaurant that serves Caribbean style food, according to the restaurant’s website. The facility offers indoor dining with a game room along with an outdoor dining area and bar. The restaurant is in the same facility as the Reef Night Club.

Bobbers is located near attractions and businesses like Wilderness Resort, Canyon Creek Horseback Riding Stable and Monk’s Bar and Grill.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News