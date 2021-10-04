2 killed, 3 critically injured when Amish buggy hit by minivan in Grant County, authorities say

Two people were killed and three were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan on Sunday night in Grant County, authorities reported.

At about 9:25 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and an Amish buggy on Highway 35 near the Highway 81 turnoff at Porter's Bridge in the township of Beetown, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Timothy Hill, 33, of Lancaster, was driving west in his 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan when he rear-ended the westbound buggy. Hill did not see the buggy and struck the rear of it with the front passenger side of his vehicle, Dreckman said.

All five people who were riding in the buggy were ejected. Linda Miller, 52, and Daniel Miller, 12, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner's Office, while Mervin Miller, 50, Nathan Miller, 14, and Rachael Miller, 7, were taken to Grant Regional Health Center and/or Crossing Rivers Health and then later to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Dreckman said.

One of the horses pulling the buggy died in the crash and the other had to be put down at the scene due to mortal injuries, Dreckman said.

The crash, which was the fifth fatal crash in Grant County in 2021, remains under investigation, Dreckman said.

No enforcement action was reported.

