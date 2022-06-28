2 men die in crash into tree in Sauk County, authorities say

Two 19-year-old men with ties to the Baraboo area died after a crash in the town of Dellona on Friday, Sauk County authorities reported.

According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Sauk County Communications Center received a report of a single-vehicle crash on South Avenue west of Coon Bluff Road in the town. Initial reports stated the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

First responders discovered two men dead in the vehicle as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

According to the initial investigation, the 2014 Hyundai Sonata was westbound on South Avenue at high speed before cresting a hill and crossing the center line. The vehicle then overcorrected and spun around while entering the ditch on the north side of the road, where it continued to travel before striking the large tree.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and names of the men are being withheld pending family notification. The Sauk County Coroner’s Office assisted the other departments with the crash.