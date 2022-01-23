 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 men fatally shot in car on Milwaukee's northwest side, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed two men and injured a third.

The Journal Sentinel reports the double homicide occurred on the city’s northwest side around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Milwaukee police said suspects approached a vehicle, firing shots into the car, striking the three men.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 38-year-old Milwaukee man died. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries, was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they continue to seek unknown suspects.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UW System president finalist Jay Rothman interviews with Wisconsin media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News