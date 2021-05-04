2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in Sauk County motorcycle crashes, authorities say

A Madison man and a Stoughton man were killed and a Madison man was seriously injured in a pair of motorcycle crashes in Sauk County on Sunday, authorities reported.
According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, first responders found a man dead around 12:15 p.m. after being thrown from his 2007 Yamaha on Highway B near Guhl Road in the town of Troy.
According to the crash report, William E. Jungbluth of Madison was taking a left curve at the crest of a hill while exceeding the speed limit and traveling with a group. While trying to pass another motorcyclist, Jose Ortiz Alvarez of Madison, Jungbluth’s motorcycle hit the left side of Alvarez’s 2019 Kawasaki.
Alvarez was taken by ambulance to UW Hospital for serious injuries.
Responding deputies found Jungbluth dead, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Deputies closed a part of the road to investigate the crash with the help of Plain firefighters, EMTs and Sauk City firefighters.
As that investigation was happening, dispatchers received a second report of a lone motorcycle operator crashing around 1 p.m. A caller said a man driving a 2017 Harley Davidson had gone off the road and was ejected after hitting nearby woods along Highway 60 between Highway C and Jones Road in Spring Green.
Deputies found the man, Brian Richard Scheel, of Stoughton, dead, according to the crash report. Scheel was driving along a right hand curve when the bike hit the ditch. The crash report states that Scheel was speeding at the time.
