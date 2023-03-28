RACINE — Two people are recovering from gunshots after a weekend shooting incident near 17th Street and Taylor Avenue.

The Racine Police Department said both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that occurred about 2 p.m. Friday.

The incident took place in the 2300 block of 17th Street, although police did not disclose whether it was a residence, business or other place.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the police department spokeswoman, described both victims as adult men.

Both victims arrived at a hospital after police had been contacted.

An investigation into the incident is underway.