2 Middleton High School students, 1 former student killed in fiery crash

  • Updated
Middleton High School vigil

At a vigil Sunday, students light a memorial for two Middleton High School seniors and one former student killed in a crash Saturday night. A crowd of about 100 filled the Middleton High bleachers. Grief counselors will be available throughout the coming week to speak with students and staff. 

 MOLLY DEVORE, STATE JOURNAL

Two of the three people killed in a fiery crash Saturday night were Middleton High students and that the third victim was a former student, according to an email sent to the parents of Middleton High School students. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office reported that a vehicle going east on West Mineral Point Road about 10:15 rear-ended another vehicle near Karls Court, sending that vehicle into a farm field south of Mineral Point Road. The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the three people inside died.

The email stated that two of the victims were Middleton High School seniors. 

Authorities have not released the names of the students who were killed.

The other vehicle ended up in a ditch north of Mineral Point, and its driver was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was in that vehicle.

The crash shut down Mineral Point Road for about seven hours.

This week is Middleton High School's homecoming. Activities were slated to start Monday, but the email said staff will be meeting with students to discuss how the scheduled events should proceed in light of the "tragic circumstances." 

“Our hearts are heavy with this devastating news,” Middleton High School Principal Peg Shoemaker said in the email. “We know the only way we will cope with this grief is to be together.”

