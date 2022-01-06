2 Mineral Point firefighters killed in crash with semi on Highway 151, authorities say

Two Mineral Point firefighters were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer truck on Highway 151 early Thursday morning, authorities reported.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 151 near mile marker 38 when a Mineral Point fire truck was responding to a report of a crash in that area, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The northbound fire truck, which had two firefighters on board, was attempting to turn into an emergency crossover when it was struck by a northbound semi that also was northbound on 151, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The firetruck caught fire and both vehicles sustained heavy damage in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both firefighters were killed in the crash, while the driver of the semi was uninjured. Names will be released later, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As of 8:15 a.m., both directions of traffic for 151 still were being diverted using business 151 through Mineral Point via exits 37 and 40, the state Department of Transportation reported.

