2 more charged in Lodi car theft that ended with pursuit into corn field

Two more people were charged with a car theft in Lodi.

Shawna Maciejeski, 21, and Amber Wilson, 40, were charged with felony taking a vehicle without consent and six counts of felony ID theft, all as a party to a crime. They face 42 years in prison and $70,000 in fines if convicted. Orlando Pleadwell was previously charged in January.

According to the criminal complaint, a Lodi police officer responded to a residence with a report of vehicle theft on Jan. 2. A victim reported that someone entered his truck overnight, which was parked in the driveway, and stole his wallet, the keys to his home and the keys to his wife’s vehicle. The wallet contained cash, credit cards and gift cards. He did not remember if the truck was locked.

The woman’s vehicle had been parked in front of the residence, but it was missing. The two victims believed that whoever took the keys from the truck used the keys to steal the second vehicle.

The woman later called police to report that the credit cards were being used at Kwik Trips in Waunakee, Windsor and Madison. One of the Kwik Trips reported that one man and two women were trying to use the cards.

Police received information about and images of the people who used or tried to use the cards from Kwik Trip.