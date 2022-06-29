 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 on motorcycle killed in crash on Highway 33 in Columbia County, authorities say

  • Updated
Two people were killed Tuesday when the motorcycle they were riding was rear-ended while they were stopped for a turning vehicle on Highway 33 in Columbia County, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

At about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a semi-tractor trailer was preparing to turn left from Highway 33 into a private driveway, east of Interstate 90/94, with a pick-up truck and a motorcycle stopped behind the semi, Sgt. Jamie Labrec said in a statement.

Wednesday, June 29 weather update for Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota

Another pick-up truck failed to stop and collided with the motorcycle, which was pushed forward into the stopped pick-up truck. Both occupants of the 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were thrown from it and later pronounced dead, Labrec said.

The occupants of the motorcycle were a man and a woman, both from Portage and 60 years old.

The occupants of the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup — a 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman from Park Rapids, Minnesota — suffered non-life threatening injuries, Labrec said.

The driver of the 2017 Ford F150 pickup, a 28-year-old man from Portage, was not listed as injured, Labrec said.

The statement did not specify which pickup was stopped and which pickup rear-ended the motorcycle. A call to the State Patrol was referred to Labrec, who was not available and didn’t immediately return a message.

No enforcement information was released and the crash remains under investigation, Labrec said.

