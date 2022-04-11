 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 people seriously injured in house explosion in northeastern Wisconsin

Police squad car

NIAGARA — Authorities say two people were injured in a home explosion Sunday morning in Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County.

The blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. and was heard by people several miles away, WLUC-TV reported.

A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence when the explosion happened. They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion. The case remains under investigation.

