2 Sheboygan teens die in head-on crash with semi in Columbia County, authorities say

Two Sheboygan teenagers died in a head-on crash involving their car and a semi-trailer truck in Columbia County on Wednesday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Highway 33 and Polinske Road in the town of Marcellon near Pardeeville, Sgt. Craig Morehouse said in a report.

An eastbound 2009 Pontiac G6 containing a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old from Sheboygan collided head-on with a westbound 2016 Kenworth semi driven by a 27-year-old Eau Claire man on Highway 33, Morehouse said.

The investigation by the State Patrol and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office continues into which vehicle was possibly traveling in the wrong lane, Morehouse said.

The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene and the semi driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, Morehouse said.

The names of the teens will not be released because they are juveniles, and the semi driver’s name was not released pending notification of family, Morehouse said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.