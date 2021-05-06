2 Sheboygan teens die in head-on crash with semi in Columbia County, authorities say

An eastbound 2009 Pontiac G6 containing a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old from Sheboygan collided head-on with a westbound 2016 Kenworth semi driven by a 27-year-old Eau Claire man on Highway 33, Morehouse said.
The investigation by the State Patrol and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office continues into which vehicle was possibly traveling in the wrong lane, Morehouse said.
The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene and the semi driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, Morehouse said.
The names of the teens will not be released because they are juveniles, and the semi driver’s name was not released pending notification of family, Morehouse said.
