2 tornadoes touched down; warnings continue for Juneau, Monroe and Marathon counties

On Wednesday morning, Highway 171 was closed in both directions in Gays Mills on the bridge over the Kickapoo River because of flooding, the state Department of Transportation reported.

Andy Boxell of the National Weather Service said temperatures will warm into the 90s in many locations on Wednesday and combine with very high humidity to produce heat index values between 95 and 105 across the area, prompting a heat advisory for a large portion of the region, including Madison and Milwaukee, from noon until 7 p.m.

By the afternoon, storms are expected to fire along a cold front in central and west central Wisconsin, and expand and move southeast through southern Wisconsin during mid- to late afternoon into the early evening hours.

Large hail, winds in excess of 70 miles per hour, and a few tornadoes will be possible with the storms, Boxell said.

Heat index values likely will reach the middle to upper 90s for southern Wisconsin on Thursday, with more storms possible as a secondary cold front moves through, and a few strong storms possible along the Illinois state line, Boxell said.