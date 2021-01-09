2 vehicles stolen in Lomira recovered in Milwaukee, 2 arrested, police say

The Milwaukee Police Department located two vehicles that were stolen in Lomira on Thursday and arrested two people, authorities reported.

According to a press release from the Lomira Police Department, there were also reports of unlocked vehicles being entered. Lomira police investigated the complaints and got the vehicles entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.

Later on Thursday, the Milwaukee Police Department located both of the vehicles and took two people into custody. Charges against both are pending through Milwaukee County.

“The combined efforts of all agencies and the sharing of information obtained from vigilant Lomira residents, law enforcement was able to quickly put the pieces together and solve the case,” Lomira Police Chief Bryan Frank said in the press release.

Both vehicles were recovered and are in the process of being returned to the owners. The personal property taken from other vehicles was also recovered and has been returned to the owners.

This remains an active investigation with charges being referred to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.