2 women charged with concealing body of a dead man near Illinois-Wisconsin border

Two local women, including one from Genoa City, have been charged in connection to the concealment of a body found in a conservation area near Richmond, just over the Illinois state line.

Theresa M. Stoen, 43, of Genoa City and Mikalah M. Stoen, 24, of Richmond, Illinois, have been arrested and charged in connection with felony criminal charges of concealment of a death/moving a body. The charges were filed in McHenry County, Illinois.

According to their criminal complaints, the two reportedly, concealed the death when they "knowingly moved the body of a dead person from its place of death, with the intent of concealing information regarding the place or manner of death of that person."

The two were in court on Monday, May 2 and have since been released on bonds.

A staff member from the McHenry County Conservation District Police Department responded to a conservation area in Richmond, Illinois, on Friday morning, April 29, where the deceased man was found, according to media reports.

The man was later identified as 32-year-old Alexander Oleston.

A representative of the family, Gina Gramly, said they are still awaiting toxicology results and couldn’t say anything else about what happened.

She said the two women charged with dumping Oleston’s body had only known him a few weeks. The crime had nothing to do with him being on the sex offender registry.

"They murdered our son," said Oleston's father in a phone call to the Lake Geneva Regional News.

According to online Wisconsin Circuit Court records, Oleston was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2012 in Walworth County. His previous address is listed as Elkhorn and Delavan.

According to his criminal complaint from 2012, Oleston reportedly had sexual contact with two girls both age 14 when he was 21 at an apartment in Delavan. While he was convicted of one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child, an additional sexual assault and child enticement charge were dismissed.

His most recent address was listed in Richmond, Illinois, at the Drake Motel, 8613 Highway 12.

Gramly said Oleston's death had nothing to do with the 2012 crime and said the focus should be on the two who are charged, not something that happened 10 years ago.

No apparent injuries were immediately discovered on the body during the investigation, which was done by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, the Richmond Police Department, Richmond Town Fire Protection District as well as the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

His cause of death is pending while the investigation is done by the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, according to media reports.

