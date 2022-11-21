2 young children die from injuries in Kenosha County crash, authorities say

Two young children have died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County, authorities reported.
Pleasant Prairie police indicated on Saturday that the children, a 4-year-old boy and a 9-month-old girl, had died.
Pleasant Prairie Police Department officers responded to the at Springbrook Road and Highway 31 at 8:26 p.m. on Friday.
The department indicated officers arrived on the scene within minutes and extricated the two children from one of the vehicles. Police, along with Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue personnel, immediately administered life saving measures.
The children and their parents were transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. The children later succumbed to their injuries. The names of the children are not being released at this time, pending family notifications.
People are also reading…
The conditions of the others involved in the accident were not immediately available.
“The Pleasant Prairie Police department and the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue offer their sympathies to the families dealing with this devastating crash,” the department stated on Saturday.
Pleasant Prairie Police were assisted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, the Kenosha Police Department as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Technical Reconstruction Unit.
No other information as to the circumstances of the crash has yet been released.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Nov. 15-16
Robert John Blaski
Robert John Blaski, 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Trisha Lynn Brown
Trisha Lynn Brown, 33, of Chesterfield, South Carolina, faces charges of take and drive vehicle without consent.
Jason Mario Cunningham
Jason Mario Cunningham, 18, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, bail jumping, and second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Raqual L. Folley
Raqual L. Folley, 23, of Kenosha, faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Sidney Gardner
Sidney Gardner, 55, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, bail jumping, and operating while revoked.
Kelly Todd Hagerman
Kelly Todd Hagerman, 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, substantial battery (intend bodily harm), carrying a concealed knife, and disorderly conduct.
Clifford Dewayne Jamerson Jr.
Clifford Dewayne Jamerson Jr., 54, of Plymouth, faces charges of misappropriation of personal identifying materials (obtain money), and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Djuana Trinie Knights
Djuana Trinie Knights, 36, of Madison, faces charges of bail jumping, and operating while revoked.
Jonathan Simone Savaglio
Jonathan Simone Savaglio, 38, of Kenosha, faces charges of discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker/prosecutor.
Jeffrey A. White
Jeffrey A. White, 42, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole.
Timothy S. Wysocki
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S. Wysocki, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000), uttering a forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine.