$200 per hour: Pay raise instituted for consultancy firm hired for Foxconn project

MOUNT PLEASANT — The pay for the Village of Mount Pleasant’s primary consultant for the Foxconn project is now $200 per hour.

Village leaders are standing by the continued investments, even as the Foxconn project has severely underperformed initial promises. The village’s focus is now on finding different companies that can fill in the property surrounding Foxconn’s holdings. The original plan had been for Foxconn to build one of North America’s largest massive manufacturing campuses with other businesses to augment Foxconn moving in around it, a plan long since abandoned.

Claude Lois’s title for the village was recently changed from “Foxconn project manager” to “TID 5 project director.” Lois’s pay is included in the $200 per hour, although it’s unclear how much of that money is going into his bank account.

In multiple emails, the village made clear that the contract — which included a pay bump from $175 per hour to $200 per hour effective Aug. 21 — was not with Lois directly, but rather with his direct employer: Kapur & Associates. According to James Madlom, of Mueller Communications, the pay for Kapur both goes to Lois and for other services provided to the village by Kapur. What Lois is directly paid by Kapur is not public knowledge.

The current contract between the village and Kapur was put into effect April 1.

Village staff has defended the seemingly high pay as being in line with the cost of other similar consultants.

“Claude Lois was not paid $175 per hour; Kapur was compensated at that rate based on the terms of the agreement … Any compensation Claude receives is as an employee of Kapur and not part of this contract or a matter of public record,” Madlom wrote in an email.

According to CaseInterview.com, a website founded by former McKinsey consultant Victor Cheng, “For project leaders, salaries are about $175,000 on average at top-tier firms. They also earn performance bonuses of up to $80,000 and profit-sharing opportunities of $28,000-$30,000. These consultants take home a total amount of $250,000-300,000.”

A salary of $300,000 is equal to $142.86 per hour for a full-time job. The median income for Wisconsin adults is $16.02 per hour; median Wisconsin household income is $30.43.

In a statement, Village President Dave DeGroot pointed out that Lois played a role in Mount Pleasant being a runner-up to become home to a $20-100 billion megaproject, but Intel Corporation decided to build its microchip production facilities in Ohio instead. Lois worked alongside the Racine County Economic Development Corporation in those efforts.

Discussions to bring electric vehicle production to the Foxconn area also fell through.

So, what does Lois do on a day-to-day basis?

The Village of Mount Pleasant declined to allow a reporter to shadow him for part of a day. After initially agreeing to an interview in mid-August, the interview was never scheduled.

DeGroot likewise in recent years has consistently declined interviews with The Journal Times and other outlets.

The village says Lois is constantly meeting with developers and others who may seek to invest in the area that Foxconn has left unused. It remains unclear what Foxconn is doing in its Mount Pleasant facilities.

In a statement, DeGroot said, “Efforts to attract new businesses to the village is a key and ongoing part of Claude’s work.”

Per the village’s agreement with Foxconn, the company — which is already Racine County’s biggest taxpayer, $9.1 million this year — is required to start paying taxes Jan. 1, 2023, on its Mount Pleasant property as if the property was valued at $1.4 billion, even though its real valuation is far below that. Its tax bill is expected to be around $30 million in 2023.

“Claude Lois continues to provide exceptional service to the Village of Mount Pleasant, through our contract with Kapur & Associates,” DeGroot said in a statement. “Through his work, the village has acquired and developed thousands of acres, overseen more than $500 million in private investment in TID No. 5 (i.e. the tax-increment district created to facilitate the Foxconn development) and managed major public infrastructure investments, which remain ongoing. In addition, Claude has successfully secured and continues to manage significant new business investment in the TID this year, including Ashley Capital’s $48 million investment … and the 12-acre Endeavor project (a planned 204,000-square-foot business center and warehouse), which broke ground this year.

“Claude continues to play a key role in efforts to attract other new business to the TID.”

The village has already paid more than $166 million to vendors and contractors in relation to Foxconn/TID No. 5, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Aug. 2.

The cost of constructing infrastructure and related projects in TID No. 5 is paid out of taxes collected through the special TID district. Water and sewer costs are estimated to be around $140 million so far; that sum is included in the $166 million. Another additional cost has been the approximately $160 million paid to purchase land and relocate residents to facilitate Foxconn, and $1.76 million has been paid to the law firm von Briesen & Roper, which facilitated the purchases of the land, according to documents acquired by the Journal Sentinel. Likewise, it was reported that Mueller Communications has been paid more than $862,000 in the past five years for its work on behalf of the village.

This story initially misrepresented the village's TID costs. It is now correct.