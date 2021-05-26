2021 could be another big year for camping in Columbia, Sauk counties

After a big year of camping and people getting out of their houses to enjoy nature in 2020, it looks like 2021 could be another big year for camping.
“Most campgrounds had their best year ever in 2020,” Lea Ann Gieck said. “People needed to get out and outdoor recreation was a great option.”
Gieck and her husband Chris are the new owners of Skillet Creek Campground, formerly Wheeler’s Campground, in Baraboo. She said lots of people started camping last year that had never been before.
“When the pandemic started it was clear that people wanted to get outside,” Gieck said. “People who had never been camping went out and bought campers and new travel trailers. It all adds to the experience.”
In 2020, the DNR saw an increase of 22% in state park attendance. State parks like Mirror Lake and Devil’s Lake have campsites available for reservations. These sites can be reserved for tent, RV or travel trailer camping.
Chris Pedretti of the DNR said even though camping sites were closed May and June of 2020 the parks still saw 6% growth throughout the season. He added in the fall occupancy numbers continued to rise.
“When COVID started and kids could do virtual school and learn from anywhere that allowed families to camp longer,” Pedretti said.
Pedretti said in September and October the state parks saw as much as a 30% increase in occupied sites.
Over the weekend Kenny and Debby Lund of Deerfield were camping with their new travel trailer at Sky High Camping Resort.
Kevin Terry is the manager at Sky High and said the resort didn’t see a large amount of new people camping but did notice people were staying longer.
“People starting camping and, I think, they didn’t realize how fun it was,” Terry said. He added at this rate camping will continue to grow.
“We were out looking for reservations somewhere, because places were filling up fast but wanted to stay somewhere local,” Debby Lund said. “Our son lives nearby so this seemed like a natural choice. We will definitely be doing more camping this year than we have in the past.”
The Lund’s didn’t describe themselves as avid campers, but said they would definitely return to Sky High in the future. That kind of connection is what keeps bringing campers back to resorts like Sky High or Skillet Creek.
Chris and Lea Ann had been seasonal campers at Wheeler’s campground for nine years.
“Wheelers had been for sale for a couple of years,” Lea Ann said. “We had been researching to buy a campground and this was basically our home away from home.”
She described it as a “whirlwind” of action since closing on the sale of the campground last month.
“We’re planning an expansion of 34 new hookups with water/sewer and electric,” Lea Ann said. “We’re also planning to switch some tent sites over to hook up sites.”
Camping has changed over the years with less people going just with a tent and more choosing travel trailers and large recreational vehicles.
Lea Ann added that Skillet Creek is just north of Devil’s Lake State Park and they have space open throughout the summer. They have tent and hook up sites available to reserve and later this summer they will be adding cabins.
“We will also be adding more activities like a Friday night movie and some more stuff for kids on Saturday,” Lea Ann said. “But we also recognize there is a need to balance it with nature. People count on how quiet it can be at times. That is why we’ve built a loop trail to give that nature balance.”
The DNR is expecting a busy camping season.
“It will be very, very busy. Right now, this spring, we’ve seen big increases in occupancy,” Pedretti said. He said last weekend the state park campsites were 83% occupied, which is similar to last year, but in 2019 that weekend was 46% occupied.
“Memorial Day is always busy and we’re set up for 100% occupied like most holiday weekends. We’re seeing high reservations every weekend this summer and even during the week,” Pedretti said.
Pedretti added, “Even if it’s busy and you’re having a hard time finding a camp site – keep checking. There may not be a site at the park you want but you might be able to find another site and possibly a new favorite park.”