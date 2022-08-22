$237.4 million in UW-La Crosse projects receives support from UW Board of Regents

Five construction, renovation and improvement projects totaling $237.4 million for the UW-La Crosse campus have been approved by the UW Board of Regents to be included in the UW System 2023-25 biennium.

The projects and their cost were included in the System’s $2.5 billion capital budget recommendation, and the cost for the UW-La Crosse projects were unanimously approved during the board’s meeting, which took place on Thursday and Friday.

Those five projects include:

Prairie Springs Science Center Completion Project-Cowley Hall Demolition, for $186,919,000;

Center for the Arts Parking Ramp & Police & Building Addition, for $34,068,000;

Graff Main Hall and Mitchell Hall Maintenance & Repairs, for $6,962,000;

East Chiller Plant, for $6,904,000; and

Wing Technology Center Computer Science Lab Renovation, for $2,533,000.

“The second phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center is critical for our campus as we work to build the STEM workforce for western Wisconsin and the rest of the state,” UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said in a statement.

Area business and UW-La Crosse leaders alike lauded the investment, referring to it as a method to solve workforce shortages.

“Building Prairie Springs II will increase UW-L’s capacity for educating top-flight science students,” Tim Kabat, of La Crosse Area Development Corp. and the city’s former mayor, said in a statement. “That means our region can better attract and retain businesses and industry in an increasingly science-based economy that includes all types of manufacturing, health care, and food production and processing.”

All the projects included in the budget position UW-La Crosse to continue providing high-quality education for students who can address state workforce shortages, Bob Hetzel, vice chancellor for Administration and Finance said in a statement. This initial approval is an important step for the projects to be included in the actual state budget, he noted.