25 Wisconsin prisoners graduate with associate degrees through growing program

Martin Medina, 39, grew up in poverty, surrounded by violence and drug activity.

At 14, his friend died from gun violence. Shortly after, his father was imprisoned and deported for selling drugs to support Medina’s family. At 18, Medina was sent to prison himself for recklessly endangering safety, and again for attempted homicide a few years later.

“School became an afterthought and survival became the focus,” Medina said.

Not a single member of his family — including his extended family — had attended college, let alone obtained a degree. But on Friday, Medina changed that pattern, earning his associate degree as part of a growing Milwaukee Area Technical College program that offers college courses to prisoners.

“This college program is one opportunity that many of us never thought was possible,” Medina said in his speech during an online graduation ceremony Friday. “It provided us the means to take one of the lowest points in our lives and turn it into a positive.”

Medina was one of 25 Wisconsin prisoners who graduated with associate degrees in either arts or science, a major step toward rehabilitation that more and more inmates are taking each year, officials said. Fourteen of the men and women graduated with honors.

The ceremony was held online to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In-person visitation at Department of Corrections facilities was suspended last week amid a record surge in cases statewide driven by the omicron variant.

On Thursday, a total of 1,729 inmates were infected with COVID-19 across the department’s 37 facilities, according to DOC data. The largest outbreak was at New Lisbon Correctional Institution, which had 534 cases on Thursday.

Graduation speakers gave addresses from different locations across Wisconsin via video conference. Graduates were streamed live as they received their diplomas at 11 prison facilities.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, one of the speakers, said formerly incarcerated individuals face many barriers, such as a lack of affordable housing or job opportunities. But having an education can help make that process easier.

Studies show that higher levels of education among former inmates increase employment rates and reduce recidivism. In one study, inmates who participated in educational programs in prison had a 43% lower chance of ending up back in prison compared to those who did not.

“Not only are we helping people who are being housed by the DOC, but it helps our entire state as a whole,” Barnes said. “We are really trying to do the work of rehabilitation.”

In spring 2017, just 13 students were part of the Milwaukee Area Technical College associate degree program, but by last spring, that number had grown to 192. DOC has partnered with the college to implement and expand the program, called the Second Chance Pell pilot program.

“If this kind of exponential growth continues, I have no doubt that the tide will change by drastically reducing recidivism,” Medina said.

Educational opportunities for prisoners in Wisconsin are expected to grow even more because of a federal law change that opens up financial aid to inmates, DOC’s education director Ben Jones said.

The Second Chance Pell pilot program was launched in 2015, and allows some inmates to get Pell Grant funding for college programs as part of the pilot, the DOC said.

Prisoners had been banned from getting federal Pell Grants under a sweeping 1994 crime bill. The ban caused some prison education programs in Wisconsin to end, the DOC said. But in December 2020, Congress lifted that ban.

Given that all prisoners — not just those in the pilot — are now eligible for Pell Grants, Jones said the department is working on developing one or more additional educational programs, which are expected launch in fall of 2023.

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said he’s proud to be able to offer educational opportunities to inmates with the help of MATC and other colleges. Over the summer, Wisconsin prisoners graduated with bachelor’s degrees for the first time through another program.

“I can sit here and talk about all the people, partnerships and resources it took to make this happen, but really at the end of the day, it came down to each of you setting a goal and making the commitment to earn your degree,” Carr said. “No matter the challenges you face in the future, nothing can take away that degree.”

Medina said he and the other graduates “fought through the struggles of our past and present” — including, he said, living in an environment that strips away their voices and their dignity — to accomplish something that will help better their futures. He said it was “no small feat.”

“To all the families and loved ones, thank you for all the support and motivation,” Medina said. “And to my mom specifically, I hope I finally make you proud.”

