2nd juror dismissed from Kyle Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA — Before testimony in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial began Friday, another juror was dismissed. The juror requested the dismissal for medical reasons, and attorneys for both sides did not object.

The woman was the second juror to be dismissed. Thursday, a man was dismissed after it was reported that he made a joke to a court security officer about a police officer's shooting of Jacob Blake, the event that set off the protests where Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally.

That juror had unsuccessfully argued that his quip was unrelated to the Rittenhouse case and so he shouldn't be dismissed. Judge Bruce Schroeder said Thursday that the joke — which the juror didn’t want to repeat in open court — showed bias that “would seriously undermine the outcome” of the trial.

As such, there are now 18 jurors (12 primary, six alternates) left from an original 20. Of the remaining 18, there are 10 men and eight women.

The trial began Monday in Kenosha. Rittenhouse, 18, shot two people and wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. His attorneys contend he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors have portrayed him as an instigator.

Also Friday, prosecutor Thomas Binger let Schroeder know that he was captured on a live mic during one of the breaks in proceedings the day before — saying "Oh God, this feels like it's been going on forever."

Schroeder acknowledged that he had remarked on how long the proceedings were taking, and there has been communication with video pool provider CourtTV about avoiding this in the future.

Adam Rogan of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

