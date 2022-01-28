2nd Milwaukee officer shot, wounded in 2 days, authorities say

MILWAUKEE — The shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Thursday evening was the second of a law enforcement officer in two days in the city.

The officer arrived for a call to check on a sick or disabled person just before 6:30 p.m. and found a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

The chief told reporters that the male suspect appeared to brandish a gun, and the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire. Both were struck.

“After an exchange of gunfire, the suspect entered the wounded MPD officer’s squad car and fled the scene,” Norman said.

The suspect reportedly crashed the vehicle, ran away from that scene and was later captured by police. He and the person in the vehicle he crashed into were taken to the hospital with nonfatal injuries, Norman said.

The wounded officer was also hospitalized with nonfatal injuries.

Neither the suspect nor the officer were named, but authorities said the suspect is 22 years old, and the officer is 26 years old with over seven years of service.

It was the second shooting of a law enforcement officer in two days in the city.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte was shot on Wednesday. Almonte, 26, was released from a hospital Thursday after being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

A 19-year-old man, who later killed himself, shot at Almonte as officers searched the Johnson’s Woods neighborhood for two other men who ran from a traffic stop. Almonte was struck in both arms and his torso.

The officer shot Thursday is the third to be shot in two weeks in the city. On Jan. 13, an off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot and injured when he intervened in an attempted carjacking in the city’s Third Ward.

