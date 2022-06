3 accused of kidnapping man in Madison, killing him in rural Columbia County, authorities say

One man and two women are accused of kidnapping a man in Madison and driving the victim to rural Columbia County in his own vehicle where he was shot and killed early Tuesday, authorities said.

The three suspects, all from Madison, have been arrested and are being held in Dane County Jail, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday. The killing was targeted, and the alleged suspects had some sort of relationship with the victim, authorities said.

Jesse J. Freiberg, 28, is being held in Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, along with Jakenya K. Patty, 21, and Laura M. Johnson, 38, both of whom are accused of being a party to the crime of homicide.

Madison police initially tipped off the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday about a potential homicide in the rural Portage area after Madison police arrested the three suspects when officers saw Patty try to run over Freiberg with a vehicle in the area of Williamson Street and South Few Street early Wednesday.

Officers saw the incident while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance just before 6:30 a.m., Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference on Thursday.

The vehicle, which belonged to the victim, missed Freiberg and crashed into a home on the 400 block of South Ingersoll Street, Barnes said.

Freiberg ran but was arrested a few blocks away, while Patty was detained at the scene, Barnes said. Officers found a handgun in the vehicle, he said, and learned other information from the suspects that led police to believe a kidnapping happened.

"As it unfolded, we started receiving bits and pieces of what could be a crime," Barnes said.

He said investigators believe the kidnapping happened in the 300 block of North Brooks Street, a location where a search warrant was later served resulting in the arrest of Johnson.

Authorities searched numerous areas in Portage and the town of Lewiston, where the man was ultimately found Wednesday evening, Brandner said.

"There is no current danger to the community as all suspects are in jail," he said in the statement. "This was a targeted crime and not a random act of violence."

Based on the initial investigation, the man was "assaulted, bound and placed in his own vehicle" in Madison on Tuesday, Brandner said. The victim was driven to a rural area west of Portage where he was taken out of the vehicle and shot with a handgun, Brandner said.

The victim's body was eventually found on Klappstein Road near Highway 16.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm the victim's vehicle was in Portage during the early morning hours Tuesday, Brandner said.

"I want to thank the combined efforts of the Madison Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to quickly find the body and work towards solving this homicide," Brandner said.

Freiberg has an extensive criminal history in Dane County stretching back to 2013. Most recently in October, he pled guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession and a felony charge of fleeing police in a vehicle, charges that stemmed from two different incidents in February and January of last year. For the cocaine possession, he served 60 days in the Dane County Jail.

The court stayed Freiberg's year-long prison sentence for fleeing police and instead gave him three years of probation, according to court records.

Freiberg also pled guilty to felony domestic abuse charges in 2015, court records show.

Johnson's criminal history in Dane County could not be confirmed. Patty does not have a criminal history in Dane or Columbia County.

This story will be updated.

