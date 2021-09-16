3 Afghan babies have been born at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin so far

Three babies have been born to Afghan women staying at Fort McCoy military base in western Wisconsin, according to a spokesperson.

"Task Force McCoy ... has welcomed three babies born to Afghan evacuees in recent days," Fort McCoy spokesperson Cheryl Phillips said Thursday. "From all indications, the babies and mothers are doing well."

Phillips declined to answer questions requesting more detail on the births, including whether the children were born on base or at a local hospital.

The local health care community has assisted Fort McCoy with caring for the Afghan refugees, Phillips said. She did not specify whether health care providers assisted with the births, nor when they happened.

The Wisconsin State Journal requested an interview with the mothers, but the request had not been granted. Fort McCoy has not allowed media to enter the base, but has shared some photos from inside.

Roughly 12,500 Afghan refugees were staying at Fort McCoy as of Tuesday.

