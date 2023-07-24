VRP $595,000 - $615,000. Quality custom built, move in ready, CA casual farmhouse style & luxurious touches in this gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Executive 2 story. Huge Chefs kitchen w/ 2 ovens, gas range, quartz, pantry, brkfst bar island, tall uppers, soft close. LVP floors, Designer lighting! Spacious dining & great rm w/ gas FP & sunny windows! Main flr office/den w/ built-in shelves. Owners suite w/custom closet, wildlife views, ensuite BA w/2 head shower, quartz dbl vanity. Two more guest BR & spacious quartz dbl vanity BA. Handy mudroom, drop zone, laundry & granite vanity powder rm. Insulated & finished 2 car Garage, huge patio for grilling, back yard for play, pets. LL ready to finish. 2021 Builder of the Year. 10 min to downtown, walk or bike on the trails to shops, park, & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $595,000
