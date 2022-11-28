3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $431,900

Contemporary ranch, new construction located in Prairie Pathways in Caledonia on a look out basement lot! This three bedroom, two bath Willow model features a vaulted ceiling in dinette, kitchen & great room. Kitchen with maple cabinets, and granite countertops. Deck just off dinette. Spacious master bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet. Kohler/Sterling fixtures complete this beautiful new home. Estimated completion date is 11/2022.