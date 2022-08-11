3 brothers allegedly part of drive-by shooting, accused of manufacturing firearms in Racine apartment

RACINE — Three brothers in their 50s and 60s have been charged in a drive-by shooting, and also allegedly were manufacturing firearms in their Racine apartment.
Calvin E. Gibson, 52, of the 1000 block of Center Street, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm from a vehicle towards a building or vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.
Both Willie Gibson, 69, of the 200 block of N. Memorial Drive and Raymond G. Gibson, 64, of the 200 block of N. Memorial Drive, were charged with nine felony counts of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon. Willie Gibson was also charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, a Racine Police Department officer was sent to the 1200 block of Washington Avenue for a report of shots fired.
People are also reading…
Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who said he was driving on Ninth Street and turned onto Washington Avenue when the driver of a gray Chrysler SUV stuck his head out of the window and yelled at him. The man then stuck his arm out and fired 2-3 shots at him. The driver was identified as Calvin Gibson.
The man’s vehicle was struck by gunfire. It had a hole on top of the passenger side tail light and a graze mark to the rear passenger door. The driver also said Calvin Gibson shot at his car in the area of LaSalle and State Streets about two months ago; Calvin Gibson allegedly was mad with the man regarding a situation involving a woman.
The vehicle Calvin Gibson was driving was found at 1:27 p.m. pulling into a parking lot on the 200 block of N. Memorial Drive.
Calvin Gibson was driving, Willie Gibson was in the front passenger seat and Raymond Gibson was in the rear seat. The three are brothers and the vehicle was searched, but no firearm was found.
There was 5.1 grams of marijuana on Calvin Gibson’s person.
Calvin Gibson denied any involvement in the shots fired incident. But, Willie Gibson had six fired .45 caliber casings in his pants pocket, as well as 5.6 grams of cocaine and fentanyl on his person.
The RPD and ATF Violent Crime Taskforce (not to be confused with the Racine County Violent Crime Reduction Initiative) wrote and executed search warrants at the 200 block of N. Memorial Drive and a “significant amount” of weapons were found, including manufacturing equipment. Officers believed the brothers were manufacturing firearms. The following were located:
- Arrow Precision AR-10 rifle.
- Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun.
- Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 300 AAC rifle.
- Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 Multicaliber rifle.
- AR-15 300 AAC rifle that was a ghost gun.
- Remington 700 300 Win Mag Sniper Configuration rifle.
- Smith & Wesson Compass 308 rifle.
- Mossberg 500 410 gauge shotgun.
- Marlin Model 60 22 LR rifle.
Also found were multiple parts to other weapons and tools. It was believed both Willie and Raymond Gibson were manufacturing firearms, and both had access to each of the nine weapons.
"This is a significant arrest given the level of gun violence the city has experienced in 2022," the RPD said in a news release. "We would like to than the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) for their assistance throughout this ongoing investigation."
Raymond Gibson was given a $100,000 cash bond, Calvin Gibson a $50,000 cash bond and Willie Gibson a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.
Willie Gibson has a motion hearing scheduled for Tuesday and a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18. Calvin Gibson has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17. Raymond Gibson has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 8, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jaiveer S. Lall
Jaiveer S. Lall, 8400 block of Fox Haven Chase, Sturtevant, terrorist threats (public panic or fear, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Robin M. Stark
Robin M. Stark, 400 block of Oakhurst Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Richard J. Albert
Richard (aka Marlinzo Drane) J. Albert, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jason L. Cauthen
Jason (aka X Smooth) L. Cauthen, Rockford, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Hosea V. Cobb
Hosea V. Cobb, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kenneth L. Hagge
Kenneth L. Hagge, 10000 block of Saratoga Drive, Caledonia, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Archie D. Phillips
Archie D. Phillips, 6100 block of 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jeremy P. Rannow
Jeremy P. Rannow, 1400 block of River Knoll Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Abelino D. Ruiz
Abelino D. Ruiz, 2600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Antawin Jamar Williams
Antawin Jamar Williams, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Emmanuel James Williams
Emmanuel James Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian Baumgardner
Brian Baumgardner, 1500 Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm while intoxicated (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Lamarion D. Blair
Lamarion D. Blair, 1800 block of Racine Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping.
Sarfina M. Butler
Sarfina M. Butler, 1900 block of 12th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, threat to a law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping.
Danielle Judith Cefalu
Danielle Judith Cefalu, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy S. Elmer
Timothy S. Elmer, 4500 block of Shianne Street, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Calvin E. Gibson
Calvin E. Gibson, 1000 block of Center Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC.
Raymond G. Gibson
Raymond G. Gibson, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon.
Willie Gibson
Willie Gibson, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of a firearm by outstate felon.
Travis L. Johnson
Travis L. Johnson, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Jennifer L. Kutzner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jennifer L. Kutzner, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.