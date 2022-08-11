3 brothers allegedly part of drive-by shooting, accused of manufacturing firearms in Racine apartment

RACINE — Three brothers in their 50s and 60s have been charged in a drive-by shooting, and also allegedly were manufacturing firearms in their Racine apartment.

Calvin E. Gibson, 52, of the 1000 block of Center Street, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm from a vehicle towards a building or vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.

Both Willie Gibson, 69, of the 200 block of N. Memorial Drive and Raymond G. Gibson, 64, of the 200 block of N. Memorial Drive, were charged with nine felony counts of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon. Willie Gibson was also charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, a Racine Police Department officer was sent to the 1200 block of Washington Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who said he was driving on Ninth Street and turned onto Washington Avenue when the driver of a gray Chrysler SUV stuck his head out of the window and yelled at him. The man then stuck his arm out and fired 2-3 shots at him. The driver was identified as Calvin Gibson.

The man’s vehicle was struck by gunfire. It had a hole on top of the passenger side tail light and a graze mark to the rear passenger door. The driver also said Calvin Gibson shot at his car in the area of LaSalle and State Streets about two months ago; Calvin Gibson allegedly was mad with the man regarding a situation involving a woman.

The vehicle Calvin Gibson was driving was found at 1:27 p.m. pulling into a parking lot on the 200 block of N. Memorial Drive.

Calvin Gibson was driving, Willie Gibson was in the front passenger seat and Raymond Gibson was in the rear seat. The three are brothers and the vehicle was searched, but no firearm was found.

There was 5.1 grams of marijuana on Calvin Gibson’s person.

Calvin Gibson denied any involvement in the shots fired incident. But, Willie Gibson had six fired .45 caliber casings in his pants pocket, as well as 5.6 grams of cocaine and fentanyl on his person.

The RPD and ATF Violent Crime Taskforce (not to be confused with the Racine County Violent Crime Reduction Initiative) wrote and executed search warrants at the 200 block of N. Memorial Drive and a “significant amount” of weapons were found, including manufacturing equipment. Officers believed the brothers were manufacturing firearms. The following were located:

Arrow Precision AR-10 rifle.

Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun.

Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 300 AAC rifle.

Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 Multicaliber rifle.

AR-15 300 AAC rifle that was a ghost gun.

Remington 700 300 Win Mag Sniper Configuration rifle.

Smith & Wesson Compass 308 rifle.

Mossberg 500 410 gauge shotgun.

Marlin Model 60 22 LR rifle.

Also found were multiple parts to other weapons and tools. It was believed both Willie and Raymond Gibson were manufacturing firearms, and both had access to each of the nine weapons.

"This is a significant arrest given the level of gun violence the city has experienced in 2022," the RPD said in a news release. "We would like to than the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) for their assistance throughout this ongoing investigation."

Raymond Gibson was given a $100,000 cash bond, Calvin Gibson a $50,000 cash bond and Willie Gibson a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.

Willie Gibson has a motion hearing scheduled for Tuesday and a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18. Calvin Gibson has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17. Raymond Gibson has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18, online court records show.