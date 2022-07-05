3 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Indiana block party, officials say

GARY, Indiana — Three young people are dead and seven others were sent to the hospital in a shooting that took place early Tuesday during what appears to have been a holiday block party, officials said.
The deceased were identified by the Lake County coroner's office as Laurence Mangum, 25, of Merrillville, Indiana; Ashanti Brown, 20, of Olympia Fields, Illinois; and Marquise Hall, 26, of Lafayette, Indiana.
Each suffered multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled a homicide by the coroner's office.
Gary police said they were called out at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday to the Missouri Street location for a report of several people with gunshot wounds.
Officers said they arrived to discover three people down and unresponsive. Seven others were discovered with gunshot wounds.
"The gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals by ambulance as well as personal cars," said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. "Due to the enormity of the scene mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies."
Conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a conservation group couldn't challenge an agency's decision to sell state park land for the construction of a high-end golf course along the shores of Lake Michigan.
The high court sided with Republican appointee Fred Prehn in a case that influences the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches and could influence environmental policy for years to come.
Three young people are dead and seven others were sent to the hospital in a shooting that took place early Tuesday during what appears to have been a holiday block party in the 1900 block of Missouri Street in Gary, officials said.