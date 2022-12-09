3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday morning, authorities reported.
The Watertown fire and police departments and the State Fire Marshall are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, the Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.
Police and fire personnel found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived and were told that residents were trapped inside, Teesch said.
Firefighters attempted to rescue the residents, but were driven back by the intense heat, smoke, and flames, Teesch said.
Names and ages of the three who died were not released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Teesch said.
Watertown is off Interstate 90/94 about halfway between Madison and Milwaukee.
