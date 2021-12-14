3 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
The crash happened about 9:20 a.m. near the eastern on-off ramps for the Cottage Grove Road and South Stoughton Road interchange, in front of Dairyland Family Restaurant, 716 Cottage Grove Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a phone interview.
The scene of a two-vehicle car crash that killed three people and injured one person on Cottage Grove Road near the Stoughton Road interchange in Madison Tuesday morning.
A sedan and an SUV were involved in the crash, with exactly what happened still under investigation, Fryer said.
The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the SUV were killed as a result of the crash, while a passenger in the sedan sustained a broken leg and was taken to University Hospital, Fryer said.
The scene of a two-vehicle car crash that killed three people and injured one person on Cottage Grove Road near the Stoughton Road interchange in Madison Tuesday morning.
Two of the people died at the scene and the third after being taken to a hospital, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Four ambulances, three fire engines, two ladder trucks, Squad 8, and Command Car 31 responded to provide emergency medical care and to extricate passengers, Schuster said.
The scene of a two-vehicle car crash that killed three people and injured one person on Cottage Grove Road near the Stoughton Road interchange in Madison Tuesday morning.
The area around the crash scene will be closed to traffic for a couple of hours, Fryer said.
Identities of those involved will be released after notification of family.
This story will be updated.
