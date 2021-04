3 killed, 2 injured in Kenosha County tavern shooting, police say

KENOSHA — Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Kenosha County tavern early Sunday, a sheriff's department official said.

The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright said.

The suspected shooter was not immediately captured. Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident,” and authorities didn't believe the general public was in danger.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, Wright said.