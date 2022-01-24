3 killed in crash of car into semi just off I-94 near Black River Falls, authorities say

Three people were killed in a crash into a semi early Saturday morning just off Interstate 94 near Black River Falls, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a semi-tractor trailer was leaving a parking lot attempting to cross Highway 54 into the Kwik Trip parking lot when a car that was westbound on Highway 54 struck the trailer, Sgt. Jeffry Hudacek said in a statement.

The three occupants were not wearing seat belts and all died at the scene, Hudacek said.

They were identified as driver Leonard R. Hopinka, 34, of Black River Falls, and passengers Tyler E. Decorah, 36, also of Black River Falls, and Jorden L. Vidana, 35, of Onalaska.

No information was provided on the semi driver.

